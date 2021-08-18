Bambiha gang investing extortion money in music companies: Mohali SSP

A joint team of the crime investigating agency and Kharar police on Tuesday arrested three members of the Davinder Bambiha gang, which had claimed responsibility for the murder of Youth Akali Dal leader Vikramjit Singh Middukhera in Mohali on August 7.

While the three are being quizzed to know whether they were involved in the crime, police claimed they have admitted to their role in the attack on Punjabi singer Parmish Verma and threats to another singer and actor Gippy Grewal in 2018.

Police have also recovered two pistols and nine cartridges from the trio, identified as Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal of Ferozepur; Jaswinder Singh, alias Khattu, of Ludhiana; and Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh, of Patiala. According to Satinder Singh, senior superintendent of police, Mohali, Khattu is the son of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee member Ranjit Singh Mangli.

Slain gangster Davinder Bambiha’s key aides Gaurav Patial, alias Lucky, Dilpreet Baba and Sukhpreet Budha had allegedly opened fire at singer Parmish Verma in Mohali on April 2018. While Dilpreet and Sukhpreet were later arrested and are lodged in jail, Lucky is running the gang from abroad. He is also the prime accused in the Middukhera murder case.

“The gang has been involved in extorting money from industrialists after threatening them on phone. It has further invested the money in two music companies: Thug Life and Gold Media,” said the SSP. He said the gang members generate numbers through fake IDs and threaten people on social media, and also glorify their criminal activities through social media to create an atmosphere of terror.

During the preliminary interrogation, it came to the fore that Mandeep Singh Dhaliwal came in contact with Lucky when he was studying in Panjab University. Mandeep had allegedly provided shelter to Lucky, Dilpreet and Sukhpreet after the attack on Parmish Verma. Later, he fled to Dubai.

He returned a few months back and started working for Thug Life, which the SSP said was being run by Deepinder Singh Cheema of Ludhiana, who is at present in Canada. His name has also been added to the FIR. Police have recovered a .30 bore pistol and four cartridges from Mandeep.

The SSP said Jaswinder Singh, alias Khattu, revealed that he had earlier shot dead lawyer Amanpreet Singh Sethi in Mohali in 2013. After coming out of jail, he had started working with the Bambiha gang. A .32 bore pistol and five cartridges were recovered from him.

The third arrested gang member, Arshdeep Singh, was running the company Gold Media and had aided Sukhpreet Budha in making extortion calls to Gippy Grewal, said the SSP. Police have got the trio’s remand for three days after they were produced in a local court.