Ban on CLU, licence for private builders eyeing land at Eco City-3
In a major blow to private builders, additional chief secretary, department of housing and urban development, Punjab, Sarvjit Singh, has ordered that no change of land use (CLU) and licence will be issued to any builder in the Eco City-3 and Medicity areas in Mullanpur.
In July 2020, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had scrapped acquisition of 322 acres for its Urban Estate Eco City-3 project and 192 acres for a low-density residential pocket north of Medicity owing to shortage of funds and poor response to its land pooling scheme.
Following this, some private builders had bought around 150 acres.
“Two builders had bought 100 acres in Eco City-3 and two a total of 50 acres in Medicity. Even more builders were interested to acquire land in the area, but authorities have now prohibited issuance of CLU or licence to builders,” said a senior GMADA officer, not wishing to be named.
In his order, the additional chief secretary said after GMADA deferred development in both areas, the process of land aggregation by private builders had picked up pace. “As these areas are reserved for development by GMADA, no CLU or licence should be issued to any private builder to develop the area till a conscious decision is taken by the government or GMADA on whether these areas are to be thrown open for private development or will be developed by GMADA itself,” the order stated.
Before the Eco City-3 project came to a halt, GMADA had proposed to have residential, commercial and institutional properties after acquiring 322 acres in six villages – Rajgarh, Takipur, Kartarpur, Kansala and Hoshiarpur.
In November 2019, GMADA had approved the rates of acquisition between ₹1.8 crore and ₹2.4 crore per acre, depending on the village. But only 118 of 450 landowners opted for land pooling.
The project, announced in 2016, was initially delayed as farmers did not show any interest. Later, a fresh notification was issued in December 2019.
Other townships of GMADA are Aerotropolis (extension of Aerocity near Chandigarh International Airport), Knowledge City and IT City, also close to the airport, and Eco City-1 and 2, Educity and Medicity, all in Mullanpur.
