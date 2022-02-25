Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bank cashier foils robbery bid at Baba Bakala in Amritsar
chandigarh news

Bank cashier foils robbery bid at Baba Bakala in Amritsar

The incident took place around 1:30 pm when the bank was packed with customers; the robbery bid was foiled by cashier Palwinder Singh, who is an ex-serviceman
Four armed men made an unsuccessful robbery bid at Punjab National Bank’s Baba Bakala branch in Amritsar on Friday. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:08 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A day after Amritsar Rural police busted a gang involved in robberies at around eight banks in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, four armed men made an unsuccessful bid to loot cash from the Punjab National Bank’s Baba Bakala branch on Friday.

The attempt was foiled by the bank’s cashier, Palwinder Singh, who is an ex-serviceman. The incident took place around 1:30 pm when the bank was packed with customers.

According to footage of the CCTV camera installed outside the bank, the robbers — two of whom were turbaned — had come on two motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the robbers entered the bank, two of them pointed pistols at the cashier. However, the cashier held one of the them. When the other armed man tried to open fire, his pistol didn’t work.

As people raised the alarm, the robbers tried to flee, but one of them was caught by the public. The remaining three fled leaving behind the two motorcycles, but one of them was also caught after a chase, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Beas police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP