Bank cashier foils robbery bid at Baba Bakala in Amritsar

A day after Amritsar Rural police busted a gang involved in robberies at around eight banks in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, four armed men made an unsuccessful bid to loot cash from the Punjab National Bank’s Baba Bakala branch on Friday.

The attempt was foiled by the bank’s cashier, Palwinder Singh, who is an ex-serviceman. The incident took place around 1:30 pm when the bank was packed with customers.

According to footage of the CCTV camera installed outside the bank, the robbers — two of whom were turbaned — had come on two motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the robbers entered the bank, two of them pointed pistols at the cashier. However, the cashier held one of the them. When the other armed man tried to open fire, his pistol didn’t work.

As people raised the alarm, the robbers tried to flee, but one of them was caught by the public. The remaining three fled leaving behind the two motorcycles, but one of them was also caught after a chase, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Beas police station.

