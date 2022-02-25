Bank cashier foils robbery bid at Baba Bakala in Amritsar
A day after Amritsar Rural police busted a gang involved in robberies at around eight banks in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Tarn Taran districts, four armed men made an unsuccessful bid to loot cash from the Punjab National Bank’s Baba Bakala branch on Friday.
The attempt was foiled by the bank’s cashier, Palwinder Singh, who is an ex-serviceman. The incident took place around 1:30 pm when the bank was packed with customers.
According to footage of the CCTV camera installed outside the bank, the robbers — two of whom were turbaned — had come on two motorcycles. Eyewitnesses said that as soon as the robbers entered the bank, two of them pointed pistols at the cashier. However, the cashier held one of the them. When the other armed man tried to open fire, his pistol didn’t work.
As people raised the alarm, the robbers tried to flee, but one of them was caught by the public. The remaining three fled leaving behind the two motorcycles, but one of them was also caught after a chase, said deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Baba Bakala, Harkrishan Singh. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Beas police station.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.