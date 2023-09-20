Bank official among 4 arrested for defrauding NRI of 57 lakh

In a major breakthrough, the city police have cracked a cyber fraud case involving the misappropriation of ₹57.60 lakh from the bank account of a UK resident, Ramandeep Grewal, who holds an account with the HDFC Bank. Four persons have been arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case and a total amount of ₹25 lakh has been recovered. Two other accused, both women, are at large.

The accused in the custody of the Ludhiana police. (ht photo)

The key arrested accused in the case is the relationship manager of HDFC Bank branch in Dugri identified as Sukhjit Singh, who, police said provided critical account information to other accused in exchange of a promised sum of ₹14 lakh upon completion of the fraudulent activity.

The matter came to light on September 3 when Puneet Sahni, the manager of HDFC Bank’s Phullanwal branch, lodged a complaint with the Sadar police station. The complaint pertained to an online fraud transaction involving one of their customers, an NRI.

Subsequently, the police initiated an investigation and on September 5, a case was registered against four individuals under Sections 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 66-C, 66D of the IT Act.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the police managed to identify and apprehend four suspects. However, two other individuals, namely Sneha Gupta from Thareeke, and Kiran Devi from Faridabad, remain at large. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sukhjit Singh, a resident of Dhandran road, Nilesh Pandey, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, Abhishekh Singh, a resident of Greater Noida, and Love Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

Bank’s relationship manager key conspirer: Police

The police’s findings suggest that the bank’s relationship manager, Sukhjit played a pivotal role in the case by selling NRI account details for ₹14 lakh. The accused exploited the account of Ramandeep Grewal, an NRI residing in the UK, whose linked mobile number had been disconnected and reissued.

Grewal’s phone number, associated with his HDFC bank account, had been inactive due to his prolonged stay abroad. Police said Sukhjit leaked his old phone number and account details to accused Love Kumar, who then traced the current user of the number in Faridkot.

The accused, Sukhjit Singh and his accomplice Luv Kumar, managed to lure the new owner of the mobile number with promises of a job, securing his identity proofs, and ultimately porting the number in their control. The number was then transferred into the name of Kiran Devi.

With compromised personal details, the accused hacked into the NRI customer’s net banking using OTPs, changed the linked email address, added beneficiaries, and ordered a new debit card via net banking.

A total of ₹57 lakh was transferred to three other bank accounts held by their associates - Sneha from Chandigarh, Kiran Devi from Faridabad, and Nilesh Pandey.

Commissioner of police Mandeep Singh Sidhu stated that while four suspects have been apprehended, an active manhunt is underway to locate and arrest the two remaining accused. During the arrests, the police recovered ₹17.35 lakh in cash and froze the amount of ₹7.24 lakh in bank accounts. Besides, the police also recovered other items, including an Apple MacBook, four mobile phones, eight ATM cards, three cheque books and a car of UP registration.

