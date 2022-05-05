Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son
chandigarh news

Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son

Sidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members
Punjab advocate general’s son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding his election as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).
Updated on May 05, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general’s son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding his election as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).

Sidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.

However, the opposite camp led by Vijender Ahlawat, former BCPH president, petitioned against the April 25 resolution before the Bar Council of India (BCI). Acting on the same on April 29, the BCI stayed the election.

Sidhu on Wednesday challenged the BCI order in the high court. He had submitted that order was passed by the BCI chairman in his personal capacity and not by the general house.

After a brief hearing, when counsels from opposite camp pointed out that interim order could have been passed by the BCI chairman, Sidhu sought adjournment submitting that he be allowed to approach the BCI for expeditious disposal of the plea before it so that issue could be resolved. In view of this, the HC posted the matter for May 17. The hearing before the BCI will take place on May 14.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP