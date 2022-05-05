Bar body election row: No relief for Punjab AG’s son

Chandigarh: Punjab advocate general’s son Suvir Sidhu on Wednesday failed to get any relief from the high court in a controversy surrounding his election as the chairman of the Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana (BCPH).

Sidhu, the son of Punjab AG Anmol Rattan Sidhu was on April 25 declared the chairman of the BCPH at a meeting attended by a section of members.

However, the opposite camp led by Vijender Ahlawat, former BCPH president, petitioned against the April 25 resolution before the Bar Council of India (BCI). Acting on the same on April 29, the BCI stayed the election.

Sidhu on Wednesday challenged the BCI order in the high court. He had submitted that order was passed by the BCI chairman in his personal capacity and not by the general house.

After a brief hearing, when counsels from opposite camp pointed out that interim order could have been passed by the BCI chairman, Sidhu sought adjournment submitting that he be allowed to approach the BCI for expeditious disposal of the plea before it so that issue could be resolved. In view of this, the HC posted the matter for May 17. The hearing before the BCI will take place on May 14.