Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC

The letter by Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers
he Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association wrote to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises. (HT File)
Published on May 12, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises.

The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.

“This clearly shows that the unregulated flow of traffic, especially the two-wheelers, which are allowed to be parked anywhere on high court premises, is a continuous threat to the security of high court,” the letter reads, seeking immediate indulgence of the court and necessary action.

