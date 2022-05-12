Bar Body seeks better security measures at Punjab and Haryana HC
The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) has written to the high court administration, seeking measures to secure the premises.
The letter, addressed to the high court security committee chairman, comes after the Chandigarh Police found an abandoned scooter in the chambers of lawyers and established that it was stolen.
“This clearly shows that the unregulated flow of traffic, especially the two-wheelers, which are allowed to be parked anywhere on high court premises, is a continuous threat to the security of high court,” the letter reads, seeking immediate indulgence of the court and necessary action.
-
Chandigarh police detain four men claiming to be CBI sleuths
In high drama near Bapu Dham Colony light point on Tuesday night, the Chandigarh Police detained four men claiming to be CBI officials. Sources in the police said on Tuesday night, they received a call regarding a fight between two parties near Bapu Dham Colony light point. The men claimed that they had gone to the IT Park and rounded up a company's owner. CBI officials did not confirm further action taken.
-
Was stressed, says cop accused of killing 6-yr-old boy who asked him for money
A six-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a head constable for repeatedly asking him for money to buy food during the Rath Yatra in Datia, police said on Wednesday. The policeman, Ravi Sharma, who was posted at Police Training Centre in Gwalior, was arrested on Tuesday. When he was interrogated and video footage was shown to him in which the boy was seen asking him something, Sharma allegedly confessed.
-
Two held in Chandigarh for immigration fraud, 27 passports recovered
Police arrested two persons allegedly involved in an immigration fraud and recovered 27 passports from their possession. The accused, identified as Tajinder Singh, 31, of Mohali and Major Singh Kulkarni, 41, of Amritsar, ran a company, Universal Travels in Sector 47. They further alleged that the accused have shut down their business and fled. The accused were produced before court and sent to a two-day police remand.
-
Punjab govt cuts security cover of ex-CM Bhattal, Jakhar, six others
Chandigarh: The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab government has reduced the security cover of eight senior political leaders, including former chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former state Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and SAD member of parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal. As many as 28 police personnel deployed with former chief minister Bhattal and 26 attached with former MLA Parminder Singh Pinky have been withdrawn, the latest order said.
-
'Clean drains round the year,' says Delhi task force to prevent malaria, dengue
The special task force, constituted to streamline the action plan against mosquito borne diseases, has asked drain owning agencies to speed up desilting of drains and to make the activity a yearlong exercise, unlike the present practise of desilting drains only ahead of monsoon, officials in the know of the matter said.
