Barnala: 2 days after woman’s death, ward attendant booked for negligence

Two days after a 55-year-old woman died during treatment at the civil hospital in Barnala’s Tapa Mandi, police have booked a ward attendant for alleged medical negligence. The accused, Arshdeep Singh, has been booked under Section 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per family members of the victim, Jito Devi, who had undergone a knee operation at the hospital, the attendant had administered a wrong injection after which the victim started foaming at the mouth and passed away a few hours later. The family alleged they had tried to stop the ward attendant from administering the injection and sought the presence of a doctor for it, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.

Senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz said no arrest has been made as of now and further investigation is underway.