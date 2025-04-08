Barnala: 2 days after woman’s death, ward attendant booked for negligence

As per family members of the victim, Jito Devi, who had undergone a knee operation at the hospital, the attendant had administered a wrong injection after which the victim started foaming at the mouth and passed away a few hours later.
Two days after a 55-year-old woman died during treatment at the civil hospital in Barnala’s Tapa Mandi, police have booked a ward attendant for alleged medical negligence.
The accused, Arshdeep Singh, has been booked under Section 106(1) (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
As per family members of the victim, Jito Devi, who had undergone a knee operation at the hospital, the attendant had administered a wrong injection after which the victim started foaming at the mouth and passed away a few hours later. The family alleged they had tried to stop the ward attendant from administering the injection and sought the presence of a doctor for it, but their pleas fell on deaf ears.
Senior superintendent of police Sarfaraz said no arrest has been made as of now and further investigation is underway.