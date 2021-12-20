Barnala: Land of movements, likes to go against the tide

Barnala district comprises three assembly segments — Barnala, Mehal Kalan and Bhadaur — that fall under the Sangrur parliamentary constituency. Though it was an Akali bastion under former Punjab CM Surjit Singh Barnala for decades, the area also remained under the influence of Left movements and always welcomed new political thoughts. The Congress finally managed to make inroads, but soon Barnala was swept by the AAP wave. While one of the AAP MLAs has joined the Congress, two others are again in the fray for the 2022 state elections. Even as the SAD-BSP alliance has announced its nominees, the Congress remains undecided due to multiple ticket aspirants.

Barnala: Sitting MLA & former MLA’s son in the fray

The land of various social and political movements, Barnala is also known for producing prominent authors such as Ram Sarup Ankhi, Om Parkash Gasso and Mitter Sain Meet. Once an Akali bastion under former chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala, it was breached by the Congress in 2007, but not for long.

As the AAP entered Punjab’s political landscape in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the region came under its influence, and Bhagwant Mann was elected the Sangrur MP. It was followed by AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer defeating two-time Congress MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon from Barnala in the 2017 state assembly polls.

The AAP has once again fielded Hayer, while the SAD has given the ticket to Kulwant Singh Keetu, who is the son of former MLA Late Malkit Keetu. However, the Congress is divided with former MLA Kewal Dhillon, Kuldeep Singh ‘Kala’ Dhillon and Gurkeemat Sidhu seeking the party ticket. Even the BJP, which faced year-long protests by farmers, is yet to announce its nominee. As for voters, shortage of drinking water, poor sewerage system and lack of health facilities are the key issues.

Mehal Kalan: Former scribe trying to hold on to the seat

Mehal Kalan is a rural segment that was formed after delimitation in 2012 and is reserved for SC candidates. Scribe-turned-politician Kulwant Singh Pandori won the seat on the AAP ticket in 2017. Earlier, it was represented by Harchand Kaur of the Congress. After Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s group revolted against the AAP leadership in 2018, Pandori decided to stay in Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann’s camp. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal even attended his father’s bhog ceremony that year.

Reposing faith in him, the AAP has again fielded Pandori for the 2022 elections. Meanwhile, the SAD’s alliance partner BSP has given the ticket to Chamkour Singh Bir. The Congress once again has the problem of plenty with multiple ticket aspirants, including former MLA Harchand Kaur, Bunny Khaira, Kulwant Singh Tibba, and writer and journalist Paramjit Singh Kuthala. The SAD (Samyukt) has fielded Sant Sukhwinder Singh Tibbewale, though Dr Makhan Singh who quit the BSP and joined the BJP is also a ticket aspirant.

The area still lacks development, with link roads in a poor condition. Overuse of ground water has depleted it, and farmers are seeking a better canal irrigation system. The locals also want Mehal Kalan to be made a subdivision.

Bhadaur: AAP left high and dry by turncoat MLA

Bhadaur is a semi-urban segment that was once a SAD bastion, but Congress’ Mohammed Sadique defeated Akali candidate Darbara Singh Guru in the 2012 assembly elections. With the AAP wave sweeping the region, its candidate Pirmal Singh Dhaula piped former three-time Akali MLA Balvir Singh Ghunas and the Congress nominee in 2017. However, Dhaula left the AAP for the Congress in 2021.

Now, the Bhadaur assembly segment is set for a triangular fight between SAD’s Satnam Singh Rahi, who is an advocate, AAP’s Labh Singh Ugoke and the Congress nominee. Besides Sadique’s daughter, Pirmal Singh Dhaula, Jagtar Singh Dhanaula and Surinder Kaur Balian are eyeing the Congress ticket.

Bhadaur assembly segment is home to some prominent politicians, including former railway minister Pawan Kumar Bansal, who belongs to Tapa town, and former chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala and former Punjab health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, who belong to Dhaula village.

Bhadaur town is known for industrial units that manufacture bus body, but the local bus stand needs urgent renovation. The locals are also waiting for the government to fulfill its promise to establish an ITI at Sehna.