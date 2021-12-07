Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Barot, Multhan to be developed under tourism promotion scheme: Himachal CM
chandigarh news

Barot, Multhan to be developed under tourism promotion scheme: Himachal CM

Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur was addressing a public meeting at Multhan after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects
Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur being welcomed at Drang area of Mandi on Monday. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala/shimla

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that Barot of Mandi district and Multhan in Kangra will be developed under the ambitious tourism promotion scheme of the state government, Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein, so as to tap the tourism potential of this remote region.

He was addressing a public meeting at Multhan after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects. Barot in Drang assembly constituency and Multhan in Baijnath constituency are twin villages located at the border of Kangra and Mandi.

The CM said that Barot has immense tourism potential and if explored properly, it could emerge as one of the most popular destination for tourists. He also shared memories of his first visit to Barot area during his college days. He said a 2,100-crore ADB project sanctioned for the state would be implemented for developing lesser-known tourist destinations and a team of tourism department would soon visit Barot and Multhan to identify land for creating a facility for stay of tourists.

RELATED STORIES

Jai Ram also announced to open an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the area. He directed the PWD officers to ensure early completion of Bir-Baragran road. He announced 30 lakh each for Barot and Multhan areas for construction of roads and an ambulance for Barot PHTC. He said a PWD rest house would also be constructed at Multhan.

He said that matter would be taken up with Airtel and Jio authorities to setup a mobile network tower at Barot.

Jai Ram said that efforts were on to construct road and a tunnel in Bhubujot to give big boost to tourism development in the area. He said 10 crore has been provided for developing Bir-Billing as paragliding destination under the ADB project.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated development projects worth about 32 crore at Jhatingari in Drang area of Mandi district. He also inaugurated the upgraded Gathasni-Barot road, Lanjnu bridge over Uhl river and Barot-Maiot road constructed under PMGSY Phase 2. Jai Ram laid foundation stone of combined office building at Multhan and performed bhumi pujan of Government Degree College, Multhan.

In Shimla, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Chowk.

Jai Ram said that thoughts and ideals of Baba Sahib Ambedkar continue to give strength to millions of people of the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP