Barot, Multhan to be developed under tourism promotion scheme: Himachal CM

Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday said that Barot of Mandi district and Multhan in Kangra will be developed under the ambitious tourism promotion scheme of the state government, Nai Raahein Nai Manzilein, so as to tap the tourism potential of this remote region.

He was addressing a public meeting at Multhan after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of various development projects. Barot in Drang assembly constituency and Multhan in Baijnath constituency are twin villages located at the border of Kangra and Mandi.

The CM said that Barot has immense tourism potential and if explored properly, it could emerge as one of the most popular destination for tourists. He also shared memories of his first visit to Barot area during his college days. He said a ₹2,100-crore ADB project sanctioned for the state would be implemented for developing lesser-known tourist destinations and a team of tourism department would soon visit Barot and Multhan to identify land for creating a facility for stay of tourists.

Jai Ram also announced to open an Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the area. He directed the PWD officers to ensure early completion of Bir-Baragran road. He announced ₹30 lakh each for Barot and Multhan areas for construction of roads and an ambulance for Barot PHTC. He said a PWD rest house would also be constructed at Multhan.

He said that matter would be taken up with Airtel and Jio authorities to setup a mobile network tower at Barot.

Jai Ram said that efforts were on to construct road and a tunnel in Bhubujot to give big boost to tourism development in the area. He said ₹10 crore has been provided for developing Bir-Billing as paragliding destination under the ADB project.

Earlier, the CM inaugurated development projects worth about ₹32 crore at Jhatingari in Drang area of Mandi district. He also inaugurated the upgraded Gathasni-Barot road, Lanjnu bridge over Uhl river and Barot-Maiot road constructed under PMGSY Phase 2. Jai Ram laid foundation stone of combined office building at Multhan and performed bhumi pujan of Government Degree College, Multhan.

In Shimla, the chief minister paid rich tributes to the architect of Indian Constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, on his death anniversary by garlanding his statue at Ambedkar Chowk.

Jai Ram said that thoughts and ideals of Baba Sahib Ambedkar continue to give strength to millions of people of the country.