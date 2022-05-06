Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning
chandigarh news

Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning

A plume of smoke had enveloped the area due to which the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and catch fire
The charred remains of a school bus that caught fire while moving past burning wheat stubble in a field in Batala on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A day after two students suffered burn injuries after their school bus overturned in a field where stubble was reportedly being burnt, police are still groping in the dark on who started the fire.

The bus carrying around nine students of Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh village, was ferrying students home on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place in a field near Bijliwal village in Batala.

As per information, a plume of smoke had enveloped the area due to which the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

Villagers managed to pull the students and bus driver out of the burning vehicle, however, two students suffered burn injuries and the vehicle was completed gutted.

The bus driver, Jagpreet Singh, 35, was booked for rash driving and negligence while a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons for stubble burning.

Qila Lal Singh police station SHO, inspector Sukhinder Singh, said, “Several fields were on fire at the time of the incident. As per eyewitnesses, the blaze was spreading from one field to another. Our team is working to find out who started the fire. We are also taking help from the revenue department of the state government.”

