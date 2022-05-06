Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning
chandigarh news

Batala school bus mishap: Day on, no clue on person behind stubble burning

A plume of smoke had enveloped the area due to which the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and catch fire
The charred remains of a school bus that caught fire while moving past burning wheat stubble in a field in Batala on Wednesday. (PTI)
The charred remains of a school bus that caught fire while moving past burning wheat stubble in a field in Batala on Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on May 06, 2022 01:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A day after two students suffered burn injuries after their school bus overturned in a field where stubble was reportedly being burnt, police are still groping in the dark on who started the fire.

The bus carrying around nine students of Guru Har Rai Public School, Qila Lal Singh village, was ferrying students home on Wednesday afternoon when the incident took place in a field near Bijliwal village in Batala.

As per information, a plume of smoke had enveloped the area due to which the bus driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

Villagers managed to pull the students and bus driver out of the burning vehicle, however, two students suffered burn injuries and the vehicle was completed gutted.

The bus driver, Jagpreet Singh, 35, was booked for rash driving and negligence while a case under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of 50) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against unidentified persons for stubble burning.

Qila Lal Singh police station SHO, inspector Sukhinder Singh, said, “Several fields were on fire at the time of the incident. As per eyewitnesses, the blaze was spreading from one field to another. Our team is working to find out who started the fire. We are also taking help from the revenue department of the state government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Chander Mohan of Islamabad police station said all accused would be brought on production warrant for questioning. (Getty Images/Vetta)

    7 mobiles, narcotics seized from Amritsar jail; 9 inmates booked

    Nine inmates of the high security Amritsar Central Jail were booked after the prison staff recovered seven mobiles, 3.5gm heroin, 3gm charas, a bundle of cigarettes, and some unpacked cigarettes during a routine checking, police said on Thursday. They have been booked under Sections 42 and 52-A of the Prisons Act and various Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

  • The Chandigarh woman had been cheated on the pretext of getting the PIN set for her credit card. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Delhi man arrested for cheating Chandigarh woman out of 2.21 lakh

    The cyber crime investigation cell of Chandigarh Police arrested a man from Sarswati Vihar, New Delhi, for cheating a Chandigarh woman out of 2.21 lakh. The accused has been identified as Tinu Yadav, 33. The victim stated in her complaint that she had received a State Bank of India credit card on December 13, 2021. She received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself an SBI employee.

  • Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta distributing tablets among students at Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Sector 15, Panchkula, on Thursday. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Tablets distributed among 750 govt school students in Panchkula

    As many as 750 students of government schools in Panchkula were provided free tablets on Thursday. Sharing details, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta said the tablets had been provided under the state government's e-Adhigam Yojana, launched by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on his 69th birthday at a state-level programme at Rohtak on Thursday. Gupta inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development works worth around 1.75 crore.

  • Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”.

    Indian-American groups ask US state to rescind ‘Sikh independence’ citation

    Influential Indian-American groups have urged the Connecticut state assembly to rescind its official citation that congratulated a separatist Sikh body on the 36th anniversary of the so-called “declaration of Sikh independence”. In the “official citation” dated April 29, the Connecticut general assembly congratulated pro-Khalistan organisation World Sikh Parliament “in recognition of the 36th anniversary of the declaration of Sikh independence”.

  • Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the Punjab State Seed Corporation (Punseed) warehouse at Kotkapura in Faridkot district on Thursday. (HT Photo)

    Navjot Sidhu alleges paddy seeds scam under AAP’s watch

    Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday alleged that a “seed scam” of PR-126 variety was taking place under watch of Aam Aadmi Party government in the state amid attempts to promote direct seeding of rice (DSR).

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out