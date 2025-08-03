Bathinda bus stand contractor done to death by vendors

A contractor at the bus stand in Bathinda’s Sangat town, Lakhwinder Singh, was killed while his associate Gurpreet Singh suffered critical injuries after both were attacked by vendors on Saturday evening. According to information, the victims argued with vendors over collection of monthly fees for using the bus stand space. The argument turned violent when the vendors launched an attack, leaving Lakhwinder dead on the spot. According to information, the victims argued with vendors over collection of monthly fees for using the bus stand space. (File)

Superintendent of police (investigation) Jasmeet Singh Sahiwal said that according to the preliminary investigation, Lakhwinder and Gurpreet were attacked with iron rods. He said two persons were detained for the crime and efforts are on to identify more culprits and arrest them.

“Gurpreet was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, with critical injuries. A case will be registered after recording statements,” said the SP.