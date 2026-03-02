Bathinda college principal stranded in Sharjah

What began as a leisure trip to Dubai for Neeru Garg, a college principal from Punjab, soon turned into a nightmare as Iran’s strikes on the city led to airspace closure and left her, along with her family, stranded in Sharjah without cash or essential medicines. Garg, who is the principal of SSD Girls College in Bathinda, has appealed to the Union government for immediate assistance to help evacuate her and other Indian passengers. Smoke rises in Sharjah, following reports of Iranian attacks after United States and Israel strikes on Iran, in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, March 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

“It was a five-day trip, and thinking it was the last day of the trip (Saturday), we even exhausted all our money (currency in Dirham) as we were preparing to return on the IndiGo flight, which was booked for Amritsar,” she said in a video shared on social media.

She and some other Indian travellers also claimed they were stuck at the Sharjah International Airport. “We had completed all formalities, but when we came for a security check at 1.30 pm, they asked us to come at 2.30 pm. At 2 pm, they informed us that all flights had been cancelled,” she added.

Garg claimed that upon asking airport authorities regarding where they should stay, as there was no arrangement for accommodation, they were not given any further information. PTI