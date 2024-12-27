Bathinda: Dera Beas head meets Giani Harpreet Singh, Rakhra

Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon met the jathedar of Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh at the former’s residence in Bathinda on Thursday, where the rebel Akali leader Surjit Singh Rakhra was also present. The meeting lasted over an hour. Radha Soami Satsang Beas chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon met the jathedar of Damdama Sahib Giani Harpreet Singh at the former’s residence in Bathinda on Thursday, where the rebel Akali leader Surjit Singh Rakhra was also present. The meeting lasted over an hour. (HT Photo)

The district police authorities scaled up security around jathedar’s house in the Green City locality, and mediapersons were also not allowed to go near the house.

The meeting comes amid Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) action against Giani Harpreet Singh. The SGPC had discharged Giani Harpreet Singh of his religious duties as jathedar for 15 days, and a three-member panel was constituted to look into allegations levelled against him.

Dera head and Harpreet Singh did not face the media.

Former state minister Rakhra told HT that his meeting with the dera head was a pure coincidence and there was nothing political about it.

Rakhra said that they had lunch, where the dera head expressed his opinion to strengthen the qaum (community).

He denied any discussion happened about the resignation of Sukhbir Singh Badal as chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) or the panthic politics.

“I was on the way to Sirsa to pay respects to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala and visited jathedar saab as a courtesy. On reaching his residence, I learnt that the dera head was also visiting Giani Harpreet Singh. He had returned after paying condolences to the aggrieved Chautala family and I also decided to stay back as a social gesture,” said Rakhra.