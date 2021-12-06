Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Bathinda DSP Romana relieved of charge

Published on Dec 06, 2021 01:05 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Gurjeet Singh Romana, deputy superintendent of police, Bathinda, was relieved of his charge on Sunday.

The move came a day after the Hindustan Times highlightedthat Romana was continuing on the post even after his one-year extension was cancelled by the Punjab home department last week.

Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh said: “As per the home department’s orders, DSP Gurjeet Singh Romana has retired; so he has been relieved from duty and the additional charge of DSP-1 has been given to another officer.”

Romana was holding the DSP-1 charge in Bathinda since July 2018. Considered close to some senior leaders in the ruling Congress, he was granted extension even as the Punjab government had scrapped the service extension policy for its employees from March 31, 2020.

Romana retired on November 24, 2021. A day later, principal secretary (home) Anurag Verma issued an order, stating that the extension in service granted to Romana from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, stands cancelled with immediate effect on directions issued by the department of personnel.

The senior cop had courted controversy in 2017 after he was accused of illegally releasing an accused in a drugs case. Departmental inquiries had found him guilty.

