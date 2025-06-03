Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal seeks compensation, job to victim’s kin

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Jun 03, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded an independent probe into the incident that led to the death of a resident of Goniana town under suspicious circumstances.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday visited the family of Narinderdeep Singh, who allegedly died in police custody recently. The MP demanded an independent probe into the incident that led to the death of a resident of Goniana town under suspicious circumstances. The family alleged that Narinderdeep was subjected to police torture and demanded justice. The MP said the aggrieved family should be given compensation and a member of the family should also be given a government job.

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday visited the family of Narinderdeep Singh, who allegedly died in police custody recently. (HT File)
Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and Bathinda parliamentarian Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday visited the family of Narinderdeep Singh, who allegedly died in police custody recently. (HT File)

Other short stories

Will make Punjab education hub of India: Minister

Chandigarh Punjab higher education minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday directed officials to expedite the processing of proposals from private colleges seeking university status. The move aims to streamline the upgradation process, reinforce academic excellence, and expand access to quality higher education in the state. To ensure effective coordination and real-time monitoring, the minister designated director higher education Girish Dayalan as the nodal officer for overseeing the progress of all such proposals. “We are committed to removing unnecessary delays and creating a robust ecosystem for higher learning and make Punjab the education hub of India,” said Bains.

Day 93 of war against drugs: 98 smugglers held

Chandigarh The anti-drugs campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh, launched by the Punjab government entered 93rd day on Monday, and the state police arrested 98 drug smugglers and recovered 1.5 kg heroin, 2,508 intoxicant pills and 3,900 drug money from their possession. With this, the number of total drug smugglers arrested has reached 15,117 in 93 days. The operation was conducted on the directions of the DGP, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal seeks compensation, job to victim’s kin
Tuesday, June 03, 2025
