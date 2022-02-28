Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Become job givers, not just seekers: Haryana governor to students
chandigarh news

Become job givers, not just seekers: Haryana governor to students

The society and the country are expecting a lot from the students who are passing out of Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya during the eight convocation of Central University of Haryana in Mahendergarh on Sunday. (Twitter)
Published on Feb 28, 2022 02:27 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Calling upon students to become job givers and not just job seekers, Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Sunday said the society and the country have a lot of expectations from the students, who are passing out of the Central University of Haryana (CUH) in Mahendergarh.

“The society and the country are expecting a lot from the students who are passing out of the university. We need to strive hard to contribute to society and the nation,” Dattatreya, who is also the chancellor of CUH Mahendergarh, said, while speaking as the chief guest during the eight convocation of the university.

“The focus of our students should be on becoming job givers and not just job seekers,” he said, adding that the government is spending a lot on skill development and promotion of start-ups.

Prof KK Aggarwal, chairperson, National Board of Accreditation, said that knowing more than one discipline is necessary.

Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, vice-chancellor, CUH, presented the progress report of the university and said that despite the challenges and obstacles faced due to the Covid pandemic, the varsity kept its aim and vision firm to promote quality education and research. He said the university will be in a leading position in its research and innovation work in the coming years.

