Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed
The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims’ kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.
The five-member delegation, led by advocate Santokhwinder Singh Grewal, told the families that they had a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann 10 days ago and the latter assured them of all legal aid to bring justice.
Grewal further said that another hearing on pleas filed by the accused in the Punjab and Haryana high court is scheduled for May 12 and the advocate general’s office is trying its best to get them dismissed.
The framing of charges against the accused in the trial court at Faridkot is also pending. One of the main conspirators, as per SIT probe, former director general of Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini has not appeared before the Faridkot court so far, even after his plea for personal appearance in the trial court was rejected by HC.
Saini has skipped three hearings in past month claiming poor health.
The SIT probing the Behbal Kalan firing case is yet to file a supplementary chargesheet against inspector Gurdeep Singh Pandher, who is also an accused in the case. Following an application by Pandher in March 2021, the Punjab HC had directed the SIT not to file chargesheet against him till further orders. The next date of hearing in this matter is in July.
“I will not take back the Insaaf Morcha until justice is served,” Sukhraj Singh, son of one of the victims Krishan, whose sit-in entered the 147th day on Wednesday, said.
Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.
-
PAU research fellow dies under mysterious circumstances
A research fellow at the economics and sociology department of Punjab Agricultural University died under mysterious circumstances at Sumit's rented accommodation in Asha Puri on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as a native of Kotkapura, 31, Sumit Kumar. A family member said that Sumit was stressed for the past few months. Agri-economist Shruti Bhogal said Sumit was an amiable and a kind person. Sumit is survived by his wife and 2-year-old son.
-
IPS officer resigned due to corruption in Karnataka govt: Siddaramaiah
Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has alleged that senior IPS officer P Ravindranath's purported resignation pointed to corruption in the state government. Siddaramaiah said Ravindranath was assigned to investigate those who had availed fake certificates and take action against them. “As per Ravindranath's statement, he has investigated a few influential leaders and hence he was transferred by the government,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that this was not correct.
-
Lt gen Gajendra Joshi takes over as GOC-in-C, Mathura Strike 1 Corps
Agra Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi took over as General Officer Commanding–in–Chief of Strike 1 Corps in Mathura. He replaces lieutenant general MK Katiyar. Lieutenant general Gajendra Joshi has had vast operational experience, including Operation Pawan in Sri Lanka. He was actively involved in counter terrorism operations as a battalion commander in south Kashmir and as a sector commander in Manipur.
-
Panthic gathering: Moderate, radical Akalis put up united front for release of Sikh prisoners
In a rare development in the recent history of Sikh politics, moderate and radical Akalis joined hands on Wednesday to fight for the release of Sikh prisoners serving life imprisonment in various terror cases. Former Sarbat Khalsa-appointed parallel jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, Baljit Singh Daduwal was also present in the meeting. The leaders, who support different ideologies and are usually seen opposing Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, put up a united front during the meeting.
-
BBMP election likely to serve as key to gauge urban voter sentiment
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city's civic body elections, if held, presents the Bharatiya Janata Party with an opportunity to win the support of the biggest urban population in the state and a chance to increase its tally in the 2023 assembly elections, according to multiple people aware of the developments. The Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) managed to get two seats.
