Behbal Kalan firing: 2 months to go before deadline, case status has not changed

The 2015 Behbal Kalan firing case has not moved an inch in the trial court or Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) since a three-month deadline was set by the government to bring the case to a logical conclusion. A team of lawyers, constituted by the state government, to give monthly updates to the victims’ kin reached Faridkot on Wednesday.

The five-member delegation, led by advocate Santokhwinder Singh Grewal, told the families that they had a meeting with chief minister Bhagwant Mann 10 days ago and the latter assured them of all legal aid to bring justice.

Grewal further said that another hearing on pleas filed by the accused in the Punjab and Haryana high court is scheduled for May 12 and the advocate general’s office is trying its best to get them dismissed.

The framing of charges against the accused in the trial court at Faridkot is also pending. One of the main conspirators, as per SIT probe, former director general of Punjab Sumedh Singh Saini has not appeared before the Faridkot court so far, even after his plea for personal appearance in the trial court was rejected by HC.

Saini has skipped three hearings in past month claiming poor health.

The SIT probing the Behbal Kalan firing case is yet to file a supplementary chargesheet against inspector Gurdeep Singh Pandher, who is also an accused in the case. Following an application by Pandher in March 2021, the Punjab HC had directed the SIT not to file chargesheet against him till further orders. The next date of hearing in this matter is in July.

“I will not take back the Insaaf Morcha until justice is served,” Sukhraj Singh, son of one of the victims Krishan, whose sit-in entered the 147th day on Wednesday, said.

Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against the sacrilege incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON