Behbal Kalan firing: Accused cops skip hearing citing security threat

Faridkot : A day after the Ludhiana court complex blast, policemen accused of the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident gave the hearing at the Faridkot court a miss on Friday claiming security threat.

Suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma and superintendent of police Bikramjit Singh, who are accused in the Behbal Kalan firing case, sought exemption from personal appearance. Additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi allowed their applications and adjourned the matter to January 4.

In the application seeking exemption from personal appearance, former SSP Sharma said keeping in view the sacrilege attempts at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Kapurthala as well as the blast at the judicial courts complex in Ludhiana, the situation is not conducive for them to appear in person in the court.

Sharma said he apprehend that due to the recent surcharged atmosphere, some untoward incident may happen with him and other police officials, who are also appearing in the case.

Umranangal’s counsel also raised the security threat and told the court that despite the Union home ministry’s directions, the Punjab government has not stepped up his security cover.

In September, the Union ministry of home affairs had asked the Punjab government to provide adequate security to Umranangal and his family following his request to the central government.

“The request of Umranangal has been examined in the ministry in consultation with the central security agency. As per their report, during the militancy days in Punjab, his family faced the ire of terrorists. His father was killed by a Bhindranwale Tiger Force militant in 1987. Umranangal was attacked by the militant in 1988,” the letter of the ministry to the Punjab government read.

Victim’s son continues protest

Sukhraj Singh, son of the 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, whose protest for justice at the incident site entered the 9th day on Friday, said: “They (accused) have always tried to delay the trial by making excuses. In the last six years, no one ever tried to touch them, so where is the threat. We are the people who suffered, but we will continue our fight against them peacefully.”