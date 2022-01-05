Behbal Kalan firing: Court denies SIT status report to accused cops

Faridkot : Terming applications of accused cops a “delaying tactic”, a Faridkot court on Tuesday denied to provide them the status report of investigation in two FIRs registered in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident and refused to defer framing of charges against them till February.

Additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi dismissed four applications filed by former Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma and other accused claiming that the court found no merit in the applications and the accused cannot seek details of the ongoing investigation. The matter was adjourned to January 18.

In December, Sharma had filed an application asking the court to give directions to the special investigation team (SIT) to file a status report with regard to the investigation carried out in FIR 129 (registered against protestors) and FIR 130 (registered against cops) to the date. SIT had told the court that further investigation in both the FIRs registered in connection with the Behbal Kalan firing is underway.

In another plea, citing the Punjab and Haryana high court decision to grant exemption to former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini from personal appearance till February 2022, the accused cops had urged the trial court to defer framing of charges against them and adjourn the matter till then.

Sharma had also filed an application seeking direction to police to conduct a further investigation with regard to injuries suffered by cops as well as damage to public property at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.

The court also dismissed Sharma’s application claiming that SIT has not supplied complete copies of three supplementary challans presented by the police against the accused suspended IGP Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former DGP Saini, SP Bikramjit Singh, sub-inspector Amarjit Singh Kular, Suhail Singh Brar and Pankaj Bansal.

Modi should resolve issues of Panth: Daduwal

President of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (ad hoc) Baljit Singh Daduwal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should resolve issues of the Sikh Panth as the state government has failed to provide justice in 2015 firing incidents and sacrilege cases.

Daduwal joined Sukhraj Singh, son of 2015 Behbal Kalan police firing victim Bhagwan Krishan Singh, who is continuing his sit-in on the 20th day at the incident site in Faridkot on Tuesday.

“We appreciate PM Modi for resolving some issues, which include the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor and repealing of farm laws on the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. There are also some other issues of Sikh Panth that need to be addressed by the government of India, such as the release of prisoners who have completed their sentences, the Bargari sacrilege, the Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura firing incidents, relaxation in conditions for visits to gurdwaras in Pakistan and special courts for drug trafficking cases,” he added.

