Behbal Kalan firing: Ex-SSP files petition seeking status report on SIT probe

Former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma on Tuesday filed an application asking the court to issue directions to the special investigation team (SIT) to file a status report of investigation in two FIRs registered in connection with the 2015 Behbal Kalan firing incident.

Additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi has issued a notice to the state to file a reply and the case was adjourned to December 17.

Sharma asked the court to give directions to the SIT to file a status report with regard to the investigation carried out in FIR 129 (registered against protestors) and FIR 130 (registered against cops) to date in view of the statement made by sub-inspector Amarjit Singh.

Last week, SIT members, replying to another application, told the court that further investigation in both the FIRs registered in connection with the Behbal Kalan firing is underway.

Last month, Sharma had filed an application seeking direction to police to conduct a further investigation with regard to injuries suffered by cops as well as damage to public property at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015.

Sharma said during the proceedings on December 3, SI Amarjit Singh, who has come from the SIT, got recorded his statement in the court. “From the said statement, it was revealed that the investigation of the FIR 129 and FIR 130 is still going on even after six years. As per the provisions of the CrPC, the investigation agency is to conduct the probe in a fair manner promptly and expeditiously by adopting a sensitive approach and thereafter to submit a report under Section 173 of the CrPC or cancellation report as the case may be within a reasonable,” he said.

“In the reply to application, SIT member SSP Satinder Singh admitted that he received the MLRs of some police officials and recorded their statements. However, as per the SIT’s statement, investigation is still going on, meaning there is an unnecessary delay in completing investigation reasons best known to the probe team. The facts clearly show that the SIT is sitting over the investigation and has not been conducting the probe in a proper and fair manner,” he added.