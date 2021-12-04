Behbal Kalan firing: SIT says accused trying to delay trial

Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) on Friday accused the cops who are accused in the Behbal Kalan firing incident in which two Sikh protestors were killed on October 14, 2015, of trying to delay the trial.

During arguments on a plea filed by former Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sharma, the SIT said the accused were filing pleas on one ground or the other only to delay the trial. The SIT urged the court against entertaining the pleas.

Last month, Sharma had filed a plea seeking directions to the Punjab Police to conduct further investigation with regard to the injuries suffered by cops as well as the damage to public property during the Behbal Kalan firing incident. Another application was filed last week for deferment of framing of charges against the accused in the case, citing the Punjab and Haryana high court decision to grant exemption to former director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini from personal appearance till February 2022.

The accused had also urged the court to ask the SIT to file a status report in the FIR registered against protesters by the cops. Replying to this, the SIT told the court that the accused cannot make any suggestions regarding the investigation method or seek information of the ongoing probe.

Public prosecutor Pankaj Taneja argued in the court that the SIT was still investigating the two cases registered in connection with the Behbal Kalan firing incident, including the one against protesters. “As the matter is under investigation, the details cannot be disclosed to the accused. They are filling pleas on one ground or the other with a purpose to delay the trial, these pleas should be dismissed,” he added.

Additional district and sessions judge Harbans Singh Lekhi adjourned the matter to December 7 for further arguments and asked the state to file a reply on the second application.

All the accused, including suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Paramraj Singh Umranangal, former SSP Sharma, SP Bikramjit Singh, then SHO, Bajakhana, Amarjit Singh Kular, Pankaj Bansal and Suhail Singh Brar were present.