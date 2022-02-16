Being an invigilator, from hero to zero

When I see my grandson taking online lessons and exams with glee, I realise how online education is depriving learners and teachers of some remarkable experiences. My own experiences are illustrative in this regard.

Writing a paper in the exams was always very exacting. We passed through many sleepless nights before D-Day. This agonising, three-hour annual exam rigmarole was the only way to measure scholastic achievement. Entering the examination hall was like entering a prison cell. You could not crane your neck to espy what your neighbours were writing. There was a complete moratorium even on whispering. Such activities fell in the domain of unfair means and could invite harsh punishment. All moral lessons about helping our fellow beings in difficult times became irrelevant in the examination hall. Meritocratic ethic demands that we give up all ideals of group solidarity in the scholastic rat race.

My life took a different turn when I had to perform invigilation duty in the university exams on a routine basis. To outsiders, an invigilator’s job might appear too mundane to fuss about. But it proved to be adventurous for me. Contrary to common belief that teaching is easy, it does offer its share of challenges. The invigilation duty itself offers enough opportunities for becoming a hero, and a martyr, too.

Those were the mid-80s of the last century. Punjab was passing through a violent phase of militancy. The university exams were held under the cloud of militancy. It was in those days that I was asked to perform invigilation duties in Gyani and Prabhakar exams meant for distance education students. The very first day was eventful. One of the candidates in my room was an undertrial, who was accompanied by two constables. There was pin drop silence in the room except the tip-tap of my shoes as I strutted from one end of the room to the other with my head held high like a rooster. I had no fears.

My only headache was that undertrial. He was restless and looking towards me time and again. After about half an hour or so, I descried him slipping a small booklet under his answer sheet. This was a moment of reckoning, a moment pregnant with multiple possibilities. I could ignore it and be a coward. Or I could be a hero. I chose to be the latter. With my heart in my mouth, I went to him, took the booklet and threw it in the dustbin. He did not resist. After half time was over, he got up and said, “Sir, the sort of strictness you’ve here, I haven’t seen even in the jail.” I replied, “Well, I’ve never had the privilege to be in a jail. Yes, I won’t allow copying here. Tell me, how else can I help you?” He snapped, “Then get me a cup of tea at least.” It was a request uttered in the manner of a command.

I ordered a cup of tea and a samosa from the canteen. After finishing tea, he left saying, “We’ll meet soon. I owe you a cup of tea and samosa.” I felt relieved. But then I remembered a Punjabi proverb – bhaaji mordna, avenging an excess committed by someone. I realised that my heroism was a mere three-hour affair. But the price could be martyrdom. I remained fear-struck for a long time as I did not know in what form the debt would be returned.

Fortunately, he never came to repay it. My reputation as an uncompromising invigilator accompanied me to the day of my retirement. swarajraj@yahoo.com

The writer is a Patiala-based retired professor of English