Better synergy, intel behind elimination of 13 militants in Kashmir this year: Officials

In the first 10 days of January, Kashmir witnessed eight encounters resulting in the elimination of 13 terrorists, including five foreign militants. The surge in militant killings has been attributed by officers on ground to better synergy, human intelligence, and targeting of the overground workers and ‘particular modules’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, as per J&K Police official figures, 171 militants were killed in encounters and search and cordon operations in Kashmir. Now, January figures take the number of those eliminated in last 13 months to 184.

Most of the militants were killed in gunfights in south Kashmir‘s Anantnag, Shopian, Pulwama and Kulgam, the districts which have seen uptick of young boys taking arms, especially after the killing of Hizbul commander Burhan Wani in 2016.

Five years down the line, police officers keeping an eye on the militancy admit that local recruitment has come down owing to police pressure on OGW networks and recruiters. “We can’t deny the fact local boys are picking up guns, but the number has come down as compared to the previous years, especially 2018 and 2019,” said a police officer working in south Kashmir. Alone in Shopian, as per the police data, 33 youths joined militant ranks last year and many among them were killed months or weeks after joining the terror folds.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As many as 30 new recruits were killed within one month of their joining,” Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar had said on his year-ender press briefing.

Among those killed were top commanders of Jaish, Lashkar, Hizbul and The Resistant Front (TRF), besides over 20 foreign militants. Of 128 youths who joined militancy last year, 78 were killed within first year of joining the militancy and 16 were arrested during different operations.

A senior police officer, who has served in both south and central Kashmir and actively participated in anti-militancy operations, said there was a proactive action by the government not only against active militants but also on the support network.

“The support network usually provides the new recruits. But now, the new recruitment has gone down and that has resulted in a drop in number of local terrorists,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officer said that elimination of militants in back-to-back encounters has demoralised their supporters on the ground. “The choking of terror-financing channels has led to decrease in recruitment as logistics needed to sustain a certain figure of active terrorists aren’t available,” the officer said.

The police data of 2021 revealed that at least 2,000 OGWs were arrested, many of whom, officers say, provided “fruitful information” to the agencies that resulted in successful operations.

As per the figures, 192 terror incidents were reported last year as compared to 238 in 2020, which is more than a 20% decline. Even the number of civilians and security personnel killed in 2021 was 34 and 29, respectively, against the previous year’s 37 and 57, respectively.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There has also been decline in new recruits joining militancy. Against 167 in 2020, last year saw 128 new recruits, 78 of whom joined Lashkar/TRF.

IGP Kumar said there were 168 identified and categorised active militants in the Valley of whom, the locals and foreigners were almost equal in number. “About 85 are locals and 83 are foreigners, besides 25 who are hybrid,” he said, adding that 171 militants were killed in 2021, of whom 152 were locals and 19 foreigners.

Hybrid terrorists pose a challenge: Police

Police officials say that they now face a challenge from ‘hybrid terrorists’, whom they described as people who indulge in terror activities and kill people, but there is no record of theirs in police stations. Even parents and security agencies are unaware of them, they say.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials privy to the information related to the security grid claim that less number of infiltration attempts on the LoC in earlier months had affected the ground situation. “The focus is to target JeM group, which has always been planning to carry out the bigger attacks. Recently, they attacked a police bus as well. Our primary focus is to eliminate the JeM militants. Through our intelligence-gathering system, we have been able to carry out operations in different areas. Our operations will continue to eliminate all militants, with special focus on JeM,” said a police officer overlooking operations in Srinagar city.