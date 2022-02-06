Beyond imagination, say tourists visiting Gulmarg’s Igloo Cafe

Sub-zero temperatures fail to dampen the spirit of visitors mesmerised by the vastness of huge snow structure in Kashmir – an igloo. And when one adds piping hot coffee and kebabs laid over snow tables with chairs covered with sheep skin, the enthusiasm reaches its crescendo.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in the Himalayan valley, apart from the world’s highest cable car Gondola and alpine slopes, now boasts of what is said to be world’s biggest igloo cafe.

Of course, one has to hurry to experience it; else this man-made wonder will melt into the snowy vastness of the resort as the winter says its final goodbye.

The makers of the cafe claim that the igloo, as it exists for a few weeks this winter, is the biggest in the world with a height of 37ft and a diameter of 44.5ft. The snow tables, each meant for four people, are carved in a circular fashion to serve 40 people – young and old, couples and singles – at a time.

“The biggest igloo which was the record holder before this was in Switzerland that had dimensions of 33.8ft and 42.4ft. We have now applied for Guinness World Records, whose team will be visiting us next week,” said Syed Waseem Shah, managing director of a prominent hotel in Gulmarg, whose team made this formation possible.

The structure is a hybrid of a dome and a cone with 4ft wide walls. (Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times)

‘Out-of-the-world experience’

“This igloo is something which is beyond my imagination. And then, having a coffee inside is simply amazing. I will remember this experience for my whole life,” said Varsha, a tourist.

Shah said they were motivated to make this Igloo after seeing such creations in Switzerland. Last year, Shah’s team had given it a try and was able to construct a smaller igloo. This year, they started early with a clear goal to create a world record.

“We started working on its construction on December 3 when the first snowfall occurred and it was completed on February 4. Our team worked day and night in two shifts,” he added.

The structure is a hybrid of a dome and a cone with 4ft wide walls. “It sustains itself owing to the sub-zero temperatures. It is a sort of insulator, meaning if the temperature outside is -10 degrees Celsius, inside the temperature will be -2 degrees. That is why it is livable inside,” Shah said.

As the Covid cases have started declining, fresh spells of snow and such innovations have again started fuelling the winter tourism in Valley.

Mukhtar Shah, president of Hoteliers Club Gulmarg, said the tourism is picking up as Covid cases have come down.

“After February 1, the arrival of tourists has again started going up. The main reason is mitigation of Covid cases besides the fresh snowfall, which has also attracted tourists,” he added.