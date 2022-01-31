Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits to replace politicians’ in Punjab govt offices if AAP voted to power: Arvind Kejriwal

The Aam Aadmi Party government would follow the principles and ideals of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and fulfill their dreams, says Arvind Kejriwal
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and party’s Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann address a press conference in Amritsar on Sunday.
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the portraits of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Dr BR Ambedkar will replace those of the chief minister or other political leaders in all government offices in Punjab if their party was voted to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar with the party’s chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal said the AAP government would follow the principles and ideals of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh and fulfill their dreams.

“To remember their sacrifices, we announced in Delhi on January 26 that their portraits will be put in place of the CM’s and other leaders in all government offices. We will do the same in Punjab too,” he added.

The AAP supremo said he drew a great deal of inspiration from the life of Baba Saheb who despite being born into a poor family wrote India’s Constitution and gave democratic rights to the people of this country.

Mann said, “It is sad when people say the British were better than today’s politicians. Corrupt political leaders have ruined the vision and sacrifices of the country’s martyrs and freedom fighters.

Members of various Sikh organisations staged a demonstration against Kejriwal near his press conference venue over the issue of permanent release of 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinderpal Singh Bhullar.

Carrying black flags and banners, they held Kejriwal responsible for Bhullar’s continued imprisonment. The Delhi CM, however, claimed that he alone will not take a call on the prisoner’s release and the central authorities were also involved in it. “This is a sensitive issue but the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is playing dirty politics on it,” he added.

