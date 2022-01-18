Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhagwant Mann as CM face: AAP played 'sad joke' on Punjabis, says BJP
chandigarh news

Bhagwant Mann as CM face: AAP played ‘sad joke’ on Punjabis, says BJP

Targeting Bhagwant Mann for his alleged drinking problem, BJP leader Tarun Chugh said Punjab needs a mature, sagacious leader to give it a road map of peace and prosperity
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said the AAP decision on CM face could have serious ramifications for Punjab. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jan 18, 2022 09:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday called the announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial face “a sad joke” played on the people of Punjab.

“The state needs a mature, sagacious leader to give it a road map of peace and prosperity,” said Chugh in a statement. Targeting Mann for his alleged drinking problem, the BJP leader said the AAP’s decision could have serious ramifications as Mann has been caught drunk on camera time and again.

Under fire for his alleged drinking problem, Mann in January 2019 took a public pledge to quit alcohol to avoid any embarrassment to the party.

