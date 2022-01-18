Bhagwant Mann as CM face: AAP played ‘sad joke’ on Punjabis, says BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday called the announcement of Bhagwant Mann as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s chief ministerial face “a sad joke” played on the people of Punjab.

“The state needs a mature, sagacious leader to give it a road map of peace and prosperity,” said Chugh in a statement. Targeting Mann for his alleged drinking problem, the BJP leader said the AAP’s decision could have serious ramifications as Mann has been caught drunk on camera time and again.

Under fire for his alleged drinking problem, Mann in January 2019 took a public pledge to quit alcohol to avoid any embarrassment to the party.