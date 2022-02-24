Bhagwant Mann demands safe and free repatriation of students from Ukraine

Chandigarh: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief and MP Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appealed to the Union government to bring back the students studying in Ukraine safely and free of cost.

Demanding strict action against the airlines for looting people by hiking ticket prices, Mann said that students studying in Ukraine are facing severe difficulties. “Hundreds of students from all over India, including Punjab, were in Ukraine to study medicine. The central government has ordered the students to leave Ukraine and return, but has not made any arrangements to bring the students back home safely,” he said in a statement.

The AAP leader claimed that hundreds of students from different districts of Punjab are studying in Ukraine and their parents are worried about the safety of their children. He appealed to the Union government and the governor of Punjab to make arrangements for safe and free repatriation of students and stop their financial exploitation by private airlines.

