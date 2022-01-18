Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bhagwant Mann is a compromised CM candidate: Sukhbir

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal never wanted to make Mann the face of the party in Punjab, says Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the AAP had fallen back on “compromised candidate” as no one was ready to lead the party in Punjab
Chandigarh :Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said the AAP had fallen back on “compromised candidate” as no one was ready to lead the party in Punjab.

He called the move as a “stage-managed non-event”. “AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal never wanted to make Mann the face of the party in Punjab. He has been saying so at Mann’s face because the party was looking for a capable candidate. It is also a fact that the AAP sounded off a number of prospective candidates but they refused” said Sukhbir adding that the responsibility has been given to Mann after a make belief survey.

Sukhbir said Mann as AAP’s CM candidate reflected the complete bankruptcy, adding, “a desperate public relation exercise is underway to wash away Mann’s omissions and commissions and project him as a leader who can take on the mantle of a CM even though his wayward and irresponsible conduct is known to everyone”.

He asked Kejriwal to tell Punjabis whom they should repose their trust now. “AAP has led a public campaign urging Punjabis to repose trust in Kejriwal. Now Mann has been chosen to lead the party, it needs to explain why Punjabis should trust a leader who Kejriwal refused to endorse,” asked Sukhbir.

Sukhbir said, Punjabis need strong, decisive leadership who has a proven track record of conducting swift development, ensuring law and order and peace and communal harmony in this border State. Bhagwant Mann does not fit this bill.

