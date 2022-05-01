Bharat Biotech’s Krishna Ella among 3 proposed to get honorary degrees at PU varsity convocation
: Dr Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director of Bharat Biotech, the company responsible for manufacturing India’s indigenous covid-19 vaccine, and Ajay Kumar Sood, principal scientific adviser to the Union government, are among the three nominees proposed to be conferred honorary degrees during Panjab university’s annual convocation on May 6.
Besides Krishna and Ajay, the name of Suchitra Ella, joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, has also been proposed for the Doctor of Science degree during the convocation. Sood is an alumnus of the university.
The names have been suggested by a varsity panel constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar and headed by Dinesh Kumar Singh, director and CEO of AIIMS Bathinda.
The final call on the proposed names will be taken by PU senate which is scheduled to meet on Monday.
PU’s 69th annual convocation is scheduled to be held on May 6 and vice president of India, M Venkaiah Naidu, who is the varsity chancellor, will attend the convocation ceremony where around 1,100 PhD degrees will be conferred.
Names proposed for PU Ratna awards
PU also confers various Ratna awards on its annual convocation. The name of Professor JS Rajput, former director NCERT, Delhi has been proposed for Gyan Ratna, while the name of Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary AYUSH, has been proposed for Vigyan Ratna.
The name of Hockey player Rani Rampal has been proposed for Khel Ratna award. The Sahitya Ratna award has been proposed to be conferred to professor Jagbir Singh who is the chancellor of central university Punjab, Bathinda.
Besides these, the names of Onkar Singh Pahwa (chairman and managing director AVON cycles) and Khandu Wangchuk Bhutia (Thankpa painting artist), have been proposed for Udyog Ratna and Kala Ratna awards.
Restrictions in place
On the convocation day, the VVIP route will be from gate number 1 via administrative block, Chemistry department and Physics department road up to the Gymnasium Hall. This route will not be allowed for public from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on May 6 and no vehicle will be allowed to be parked on this route.
All the residents/visitors of Panjab University have been advised not to park their vehicles on the roadside in the PU campus on May 5 and 6. If any vehicle is found parked in the unauthorized area, it will be towed away by the Chandigarh traffic police.
