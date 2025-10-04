Bhattal’s kin detained briefly during CM Mann’s visit to Lehragaga

The Sangrur police detained the son and grandson of former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal on Saturday in connection with a protest by Congress workers during chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visit to Lehragaga. The detention lasted for approximately an hour and a half around noon. The Sangrur police detained the son and grandson of former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal on Saturday in connection with a protest by Congress workers during chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s visit to Lehragaga Mann was in Lehragaga on Saturday to attend a mass marriage ceremony. He met with 101 couples from poor families. (ANI File)

DSP Harvinder Singh Khaira confirmed the detention, stating, “We detained them briefly in their house.”

Sources indicated that the detainees were taken to Sunam and were released only after Mann left Lehragaga.

Their demands included the construction of colleges and a university, improved health facilities, and the widening of the Ghaggar River to control flooding.

