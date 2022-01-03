Bhiwani landslide: At least one person still trapped, say officials

A day after four persons were killed, and two others were injured after a landslide struck the Dadam mining site in Bhiwani district, officials on Sunday said that it is feared that at least one person is still trapped under the debris, and efforts are on to unearth his body.

“As per rescue teams, the person still trapped under the debris used to drive a machine at the mining site,” said Bhiwani superintendent of police Ajit Singh Shekhawat, adding that one of the two persons injured in the landslide had been discharged.

Tosham sub-divisional magistrate Manish Phogat did not rule out the possibility of more people, such as helpers, being trapped as their records may not have been maintained in the daily register. “ The entire area near the site has been cordoned off,” the SDM said.

Hurdles in rescue ops

National Disaster Response Force deputy director BR Meena said the teams had a tough time carrying out the rescue operations on Saturday night and Sunday morning due to the fog.

“We also faced difficulty removing a big boulder. So far, we have pulled out two excavators and four dumpers from the rubble. However, another dumper is still trapped in the debris. We have started drilling and have to break the ceiling of a seven-tonne rock which is 40 feet long and 30 feet wide. The rescue operation will continue till Monday. We have called in mining experts, and explosions are being carried out in small areas to avert another landslide,” Meena said.

Team formed to probe matter

The SP said, “The deputy commissioner has constituted a team to investigate the matter, and check whether any norms were violated while mining. So far, there is no evidence that illegal mining was carried out at the Dadam mining site.”

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said the mining contract had been given to Yamunanagar-based Govardhan Mines, which pays ₹9 crore to the state each month. “The company has to utilise 10% of the mining profit on developing Dadam village. However, it is yet to launch any developmental project in the region, and owes nine instalments, amounting to nearly ₹81 crore,” he said.

On the second day of the rescue operation, teams of the NDRF from Ghaziabad, and State Disaster Response Force team from Madhuban, and an army unit of Hisar joined the rescue operation.

Large-scale mining operations are carried out in the Khanak and Dadam hills in Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly constituency.

BJP MP blames illegal mining

BJP MP from Bhiwani-Mahendergarh parliamentary Dharambir Singh alleged that illegal mining was being carried out at the Dadam mining site. “The contractors never allowed the common man to enter the site. They have been extracting the stone being used in building material by violating all norms. They have been extracting stone below the permissible limit. The contractors had extracted stone from a depth of around 400 feet, which is not permitted he said.

Two months ago, mining work had been banned on site due to rising pollution levels. Work had restarted on December 31, a day after the National Green Tribunal allowed resumption of work.