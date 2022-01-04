Bhiwani landslide: One more rescued, death toll rises to five

Two days after four persons were killed and two others were injured after the landslide at Dadam mining site in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, one more body was pulled out of the debris late on Sunday, taking the death count to five, officials said on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Dharambir Singh, of Rohtak.

Tosham sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Manish Phogat said rescue teams have pulled out five bodies and rescued two persons, who received injuries.

“We have not received any complaint of missing persons from anyone. The rescue teams continued their operation on Monday to pull out the machines from the rubble,” the SDM added.

The incident took place on Saturday when landslide struck the mining site at Dadam in Bhiwani district in which five persons had died and two got injured.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij had said rescue teams, including those from the National Disaster Response Force, the State Disaster Response Force and the army, were pressed into service.

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry alleged that the mining contract company has failed to utilise its share of funds on developing Dadam village.

“Illegal mining has been happening with the support of big fishes. A judicial probe, monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge is required to nail the mining mafias and their bosses. The government should compensate the families of those killed and injured in the landslide,” she added.

FIR registered

Meanwhile, Sadar Tosham police have registered an FIR against Govardhan Mines Company, which had the mining contract of the area, under Section 304-A of the IPC on a complaint filed by Bihar-based Mithun Sharma, whose brother Toofan was among the five persons who died due to landslide at the Dadam mining site.

In his complaint, Mithun said his brother had been working at the mine since last one year.

“On January 1, I received a call from my brother. He told me that the contractors have been mounting pressure on him to run the machine and he is fearing a landslide. We had requested the contractors many times to ensure safety but to no avail,” the complainant added.