Bhupinder Hooda seeks compensation for rain- affected crops

Former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda said that vegetable crops, including potatoes, have been completely destroyed.
Demanding compensation for farmers, leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said continuous rainfall over the last two weeks had caused damage to the crops. (HT Photo)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 02:46 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Demanding compensation for farmers, leader of the opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said continuous rainfall over the last two weeks had caused damage to the crops.

In a statement, the former chief minister said that vegetable crops, including potatoes, have been completely destroyed. “Wheat and mustard farmers have also suffered due to the rainfall. Therefore, the government should give compensation to the farmers by conducting a special girdawari (crop inspection) for the loss caused to farmers without further delay,” he said.

Hooda said farmers have been facing the wrath of the weather for several seasons and they have been demanding compensation but neither insurance companies nor the government has compensated them for their losses. “In the last season too, more than five lakh acres of crops were damaged due to excessive rain and waterlogging, but farmesr are still waiting for compensation,” he said.

