‘Big fish’ in drug trade to face bulldozer action soon: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann said drug traffickers are enemies of society who have pushed the youth into the abyss for the sake of their luxurious lifestyle, and soon, the state government will start bulldozer action against the ‘big fish’ in the drug trade. Addressing a gathering to administer the oath to the sarpanches, panches and village defence committees to eradicate drugs from the state at the PAP complex here, Mann said all the necessary permission for action against top drug traffickers is being taken. (HT Photo)

Addressing a gathering to administer the oath to the sarpanches, panches and village defence committees to eradicate drugs from the state at the PAP complex here, Mann said all the necessary permission for action against top drug traffickers is being taken.

“These smugglers, who live in lavish homes while others suffer, do not deserve forgiveness. All necessary permissions are being obtained to take action against the top-level traffickers, and they will be held accountable. They will face bulldozer action soon,” the CM said.

He added that no political leader or any other individual involved in drug trafficking, no matter how influential or powerful, will be spared under any circumstances.

Referring to the success of the bulldozer action against drug traffickers, the CM said that for the first time, traffickers in villages are approaching panchayats to repent and promise not to sell drugs again.

Mann, who was accompanied by state AAP president Aman Arora and Lok Sabha MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, said Punjab will be made a drug-free state by May 31.

“Just as the army chalks out a plan before winning the war, the state government has also formulated the plan to wipe out drugs from Punjab. Now, the war has been declared and it will be won shortly with the active support and cooperation of people,” he said.

The CM said that along with the eradication of the drug menace, the state government is serious about the rehabilitation of the victims. He said that as a part of this, the capacity of the rehabilitation and drug de-addiction centres has been enhanced by 5,000 beds.

“Apart from detoxification of the drug victims, these centres will enable them to live a life of dignity and pride by making them self-reliant,” Mann said, explaining that the plan includes strict action against drug traffickers, free treatment for addicts, and skill-based rehabilitation to help affected individuals re-join the society with dignity and respect.

Mann urged village and ward security committees to act as guardians in the drug-free Punjab campaign.

He called upon members of these committees to take on the role of vigilant guardians, asserting that with their support, Punjab can be freed from drugs and restored to its former vibrant glory.

The CM urged the committee members to pledge that no form of drug will be allowed to be sold in their villages or wards. “I call on you to commit to taking addicts to rehabilitation centres and to oppose bail for drug traffickers,” he said.

Condemning the central government’s attempts to deprive Punjab of its water resources, Mann asserted that his government has fiercely defended the state’s rights, preventing a single drop of water from being diverted to any other state.

“Unlike previous governments that silently handed over surplus water to neighbouring states, the AAP government has taken a firm stand, as water is vital to Punjab’s survival. The government has revived long-defunct canals, water courses and distributaries, which has significantly increased canal water supply for agriculture,” he said.

Addressing a gathering at the youth leadership training programme organised by Aam Aadmi Party in Hoshiarpur, Mann urged them to recall the sacrifices of freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Kartar Singh Sarabha. “Their ideologies must be adopted in our lives. The youth play a leading role in nation-building and were the true strength of the country,” Mann said. A similar event was also held in Garhshankar, which was also addressed by AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia.