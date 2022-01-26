Biggest daily surge in J&K as 6,570 test Covid positive

Jammu and Kashmir’s daily Covid cases on Tuesday breached all records since the pandemic started after the UT reported 6,570 infections while 14 persons lost their lives to the Covid-induced illness, highest daily fatalities since June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Saturday, the region had reported 6,568 cases and seven deaths.

The month of January so far has contributed 67,876 cases and 99 deaths with the past one week mostly adding around 5,500 to 6,500 cases every day.

Before this week’s surge, the highest cases reported in the UT were 5,443 and 50 deaths on May 7 when the second wave had peaked. The first wave had peaked in September, 2020, reporting the highest surge of 1,698 cases and 10 deaths on September 12.

The active cases in the UT reached 47,376 with over 46,039 such cases added in January so far. On December 31, J&K had just 1,337 active cases.

Officials said 74,560 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT taking Tuesday’s daily test positivity rate (TPR) to 8.81%.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the total infections on Tuesday, Kashmir saw almost 76% of the infections with 5,015 cases and seven deaths while 1,555 cases and seven deaths were reported in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir, the surge was high in nine out of the 10 districts with Srinagar witnessing the highest 1,450 cases followed by 971 in Budgam, 697 cases in Kulgam, 396 in Baramulla and 395 in Kupwara.

In the Jammu division, the Jammu district reported 849 cases followed by 121 in Udhampur, 114 in Doda and 112 in Samba.

Srinagar is the district with the highest number of active cases at 12,617 followed by Jammu and Baramulla districts with 8,926 and 5,942 active cases, respectively.

This month has also witnessed a steep rise in cases with daily infections shooting up sharply from 169 on January 1 to 6,570 on January 25.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 3,789 with active positive cases reaching 47,376.

However, of the 5,038 beds dedicated for Covid patients, just over 12.16% (613) are occupied in J&K.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,57,163 while the recovery rate has dropped to 87.29%. The total cases in J&K have crossed four-lakh mark to reach 4,09,166 and the death toll has climbed up to 4,627.

Himachal logs 1,026 fresh infections, nine deaths

Himachal logged 1,026 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday taking the state’s tally to 2,63,113 while the death toll mounted to 3,936 after nine more people succumbed to the infection.

Highest 129 cases were reported from Kangra, 158 from Solan, 129 from Mandi, 125 from Sirmaur, 107 from Hamirpur, 90 from Shimla, 87 from Bilaspur, 54 from Una, 37 from Kullu, 34 from Chamba, seven from Kinnaur and one from Lahaul-Spiti.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two fatalities each were reported from Bilaspur and Shimla and one each from Kangra, Solan, Mandi and Hamirpur.

Active cases have dropped to 13,260 after a record 3,298 people recuperated while recoveries have reached 2,45,890.