Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.
Police said as per the CCTV footage, the accused, Anil Paswan, arrived in the gurdwara’s main hall in the morning and paid obeisance, before proceeding to pick up a kirpan displayed in the sanctum sanctorum. He was immediately pulled back by the female devotees present at the shrine and police were informed.
Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “Daler Singh, a member of the gurdwara management, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”
Suspecting a conspiracy behind the attempt, SGPC member Harpal Singh Pali appealed to the police to probe the matter thoroughly.
Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The accused is being questioned by the crime branch about his presence and possible links in Ambala. Investigation is underway.”
-
Yajvender Pal Verma appointed as Panjab University registrar
Panjab University vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar on Wednesday appointed Yajvender Pal Verma as the new registrar of the university. Verma will replace Vikram Nayyar, who was officiating as the university's registrar after Karamjeet Singh was appointed as the first vice-chancellor of the Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University by the Punjab governor in September 2020.
-
Panchkula businessman left disabled by accident gets ₹56-lakh relief
A 33-year-old city-based businessman, who was left paralysed by a road accident in 2018, has been awarded a compensation of ₹56.42 lakh by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh. The petitioner, Nikhil Khurana, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was left disabled after a car, driven by Ambrish Tyagi from Zirakpur, hit his vehicle at the Hallomajra light point in Chandigarh in June 2018.
-
Two senior citizens killed in hit-and-run mishaps in Mohali
Speeding vehicles claimed the lives of two senior citizens in two separate hit-and-run accidents in Mohali on Tuesday. An 80-year-old man was killed after a car hit The deceased, Jai Parkash while he was waiting for a bus at the bus stop in Lalru Mandi around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. Investigating officer Nibhay Singh said Parkash, along with his son Anil Kumar, was waiting for a bus to go to Dera Bassi to meet some relatives.
-
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
-
Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15. Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony's illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
