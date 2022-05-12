Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara
Bihar man held for sacrilege attempt at Ambala gurdwara

As per the CCTV footage, the accused arrived at the gurdwara’s main hall in the morning and paid obeisance, before proceeding to pick up a kirpan displayed in the sanctum sanctorum
The sacrilege attempt was captured in the gurdwara’s CCTV cameras. (HT)

Updated on May 12, 2022 02:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Police have arrested a Bihar native for attempting sacrilege at Defence Colony Gurdwara in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday.

Police said as per the CCTV footage, the accused, Anil Paswan, arrived in the gurdwara’s main hall in the morning and paid obeisance, before proceeding to pick up a kirpan displayed in the sanctum sanctorum. He was immediately pulled back by the female devotees present at the shrine and police were informed.

Inspector Ajit Kumar of Panjokhra police station said, “Daler Singh, a member of the gurdwara management, handed over the man to the police, alleging sacrilege. A case under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.”

Suspecting a conspiracy behind the attempt, SGPC member Harpal Singh Pali appealed to the police to probe the matter thoroughly.

Superintendent of police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “The accused is being questioned by the crime branch about his presence and possible links in Ambala. Investigation is underway.”

