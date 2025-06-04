Biker crushed to death by truck on Landran-Banur road in Mohali

A motorcyclist was killed on the spot after a speeding truck rammed into his vehicle on the Landran-Banur road, near Saneta bus stand, police said on Tuesday. The victim, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala, was on his way to work along with his uncle, said Mohali police. (HT)

The victim, Arshdeep Singh, a resident of Rajpura, Patiala, was on his way to work along with his uncle.

Both were riding separate motorcycles towards Mohali when the accident occurred. According to the victim’s uncle, a truck, bearing registration number HP24-F-7477, came at a high speed from behind and hit Arshdeep’s motorcycle.

The impact of the collision caused Arshdeep to hit a roadside pole, before being run over by the truck, causing severe head injuries.

According to the complainant, the truck driver briefly stopped ahead and, when questioned, identified himself as Satish Kumar. However, he fled the scene soon after.

The victim’s uncle rushed him to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, where doctors declared him dead.

On the uncle’s complaint, police registered a case under Sections 106 (1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 324 (causing property damage) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the absconding truck driver.

Truck driver killed as vehicle ahead brakes suddenly

A truck driver died after his vehicle rammed into a truck that allegedly stopped abruptly on the highway near Kolu Majra village, Lalru, police said.

The victim, identified as Bharat, was on his way to Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, along with his brother, transporting material for a private firm.

As they were crossing the Lalru stretch, the cement-laden truck ahead of them, driven by a man identified as Sukhvir , allegedly applied sudden brakes.

Bharat, unable to react immediately, collided with the rear of the truck. He sustained critical head injuries. Meanwhile, the accused truck driver fled the scene.

His brother rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police booked the accused truck driver under Sections 106, 281 and 324(4) of BNS. Investigation is underway to trace and arrest both absconding drivers.