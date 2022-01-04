Bill on contractual staff: Register case against Channi for cheating employees: SAD to Guv

Chandigarh :The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday urged Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit for registration of a criminal case against chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for cheating more than 36,000 contractual employees by claiming that the governor was sitting on a file which recommended regularisation of their services when the file was actually in the CMO.

In a statement, former minister and SAD spokesman Daljit Singh Cheema said the CM was speaking blatantly lies and announced to lead a dharna to get the file recommending regularisation of all contractual employees cleared by the governor.

“This is being done despite the fact that the Congress government is well aware that the code of conduct may be imposed within the next few days,” added Cheema.

Cheema said the governor should take strong action against the CM for cheating contractual employees. “This is a clear case of violation of constitutional norms also as the clarifications sought by the governor reveal that the state government has not withdrawn the earlier Bill passed on the same issue as committed before the high court,” added the SAD spokesperson.

He also lashed out at Channi for releasing false advertisements to the effect that contractual employees were being regularised. “Crores of rupees are being spent on these false advertisements and it should be recovered from the chief minister as well as the Congress party,” he added.