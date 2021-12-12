Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bill to appoint high court judge as Lokayukta tabled in Himachal assembly

Himachal government on Saturday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the assembly providing for the appointment of a high court judge as Lokayukta
Presenting the Bill in the assembly, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said as per Section 3 of the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 2014, it was necessary for a person to be a judge of the Supreme Court or a Chief Justice of a high court to be eligible for appointment to the post of Lokayukta. (HT File Photo)
Published on Dec 12, 2021 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

: The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the assembly providing for the appointment of a high court judge as Lokayukta.

Presenting the Bill in the House, the chief minister, Jai Ram Thakur, said the Himachal Pradesh Lokayukta Act, 2014, was enacted to appoint a Lokayukta for Himachal Pradesh to inquire into allegations of corruption against certain public functionaries and for matters connected therewith.

He said as per Section 3 of the HP Lokayukta Act, 2014, it was necessary for a person to be a judge of the Supreme Court or a Chief Justice of a high court to be eligible for appointment to the post of Lokayukta.

“Presently, it has become impossible to fill up the post of Lokayukta as per the existing provisions as only a few persons fulfil the eligibility criteria, ‘’ said the CM.

He said to expand the scope of eligible persons, it has been proposed to make the judge of the high court eligible for consideration for appointment as Lokayukta.

It will provide more options to fill up the said post, the chief minister said.

Besides, the government also introduced three other Bills, including Sardar Patel University, Mandi (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 202, for setting up a state university at Mandi.

