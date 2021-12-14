Bill to enable rural folks to use properties as financial assets tabled in Himachal assembly

The state government on Monday introduced the Himachal Pradesh Abadi Deh (Record of right) Bill, 2021, to enable people of rural areas use their properties as financial assets, creation of land records for rural planning and reduce legal cases and land dispute over “abadi” land in rural areas.

Presenting the Bill in the House, parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj said the ministry of panchayati raj of the Union government has launched a Central sector scheme titled Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improved Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) among others to resolve the existing rights of the proprietors within the area of “abadi deh”.

He said the proposed law is aimed at bringing financial stability to the citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits to create accurate land records for rural planning, creation of survey infrastructure and geographic information system maps that can be leveraged by department for their use.

It would help in preparation of better - quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of the geographic information system maps and to reduce property-related disputes and legal cases, he said.

The minister said the “abadi deh” area in Himachal Pradesh is not assessed to land revenue and this area has remained without recording of rights of the proprietors, preparation of record or the marking of boundaries by carrying out a survey.

This has over the years resulted in disputes about the demarcation of boundaries and identification of rights in the dwelling and other areas, besides causing hardship in the effective transfer of rights.

The object of this Bill is to make a law to identify the record and resolve the existing rights of the proprietors within the “abadi deh” by a process of ascertaining the person(s) best entitled to be recorded as proprietor, besides, demarcating, delineating the boundaries and areas of each survey unit. It also aims at creating a presumption of truth in the records so prepared.

The preparation of this record would provide for the development of the “abadi deh” that preserves the heritage of the village to the extent possible and provide and upgrade civic services.