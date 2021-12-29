Bir Devinder Singh quits SAD (Sanyukt)

Former of Punjab vidhan sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Writing to party president SS Dhindsa, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, accused Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of betraying the interest of the panth and Punjab for their vested interest. He alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura.

Brahmpura has re-joined SAD and Dhindsa has entered an alliance with the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok congress (PLC). “With the recent developments, the nexus has been exposed,” he wrote in the resignation letter.