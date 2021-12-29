Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bir Devinder Singh quits SAD (Sanyukt)
chandigarh news

Bir Devinder Singh quits SAD (Sanyukt)

Bir Devinder Singh, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, accused Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of betraying the interest of the panth and Punjab for their vested interest.
Bir Devinder Singh, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former of Punjab vidhan sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Writing to party president SS Dhindsa, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, accused Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of betraying the interest of the panth and Punjab for their vested interest. He alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura.

Brahmpura has re-joined SAD and Dhindsa has entered an alliance with the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok congress (PLC). “With the recent developments, the nexus has been exposed,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP