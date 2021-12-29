Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Bir Devinder Singh quits SAD (Sanyukt)
chandigarh news

Bir Devinder Singh quits SAD (Sanyukt)

Bir Devinder Singh, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, accused Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of betraying the interest of the panth and Punjab for their vested interest.
Bir Devinder Singh, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura. (HT Photo)
Bir Devinder Singh, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 29, 2021 02:30 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Former of Punjab vidhan sabha deputy speaker Bir Devinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Writing to party president SS Dhindsa, the former SAD (Sanyukt) senior vice-president, accused Dhindsa and Ranjit Singh Brahmpura of betraying the interest of the panth and Punjab for their vested interest. He alleged that Brahmpura had already reached an “unprincipled understanding” with the Badal family for an assembly seat for his son Ravinder Singh Brahmpura.

Brahmpura has re-joined SAD and Dhindsa has entered an alliance with the BJP and Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab Lok congress (PLC). “With the recent developments, the nexus has been exposed,” he wrote in the resignation letter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out