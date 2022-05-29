Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bishnoi gang claims responsibility in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, SIT to probe

Moose Wala, who was shot at in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, was brought dead to the hospital, said Dr Ranjeet Rai, Civil Surgeon, Mansa Hospital.
Punjab DGP VK Bhawra during press conference regarding Sidhu Moosewala murder case in Punjab.(Keshav Singh//Hindustan Times)
Published on May 29, 2022 11:04 PM IST
ANI |

Punjab Director-General of Police VK Bhawra on Sunday informed that the jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang was involved in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. Gang member- Lucky, has taken responsibility for the murder.

He further said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the matter.

Bhawra also informed that Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car and two police commandos, which he did not take along today.

Addressing a press conference, Punjab DGP said, "Lawrence Bishnoi gang is involved in this murder. Lucky, a member of the gang has taken responsibility from Canada. Three weapons were used."

"He had four commandos from Punjab Police out of which two were taken back but he was having two commandos which Moose Wala didn't take along with him today. Sidhu Moose Wala had a private bulletproof car that he didn't take with him," he added.

"After leaving his home, when Sidhu Moose Wala was driving his car along with two others in Mansa district, two cars came from front and firing took place. He was injured and was taken to hospital where he was brought dead. It seems like an inter-gang rivalry. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Inspector General range has been directed to form a Special Investigation Team. SSP Mansa and SSP Bathinda have been deployed there. ADG law and order has mobilised additional forces," Bhawra said.

The Congress leader was shot at by unknown people earlier today.

The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.

