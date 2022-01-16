Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana
chandigarh news

Biting cold sweeps Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperatures in Punjab and Haryana have also registered a sharp fall and have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius
HT Image
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:56 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 8.2 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in the two states have also registered a sharp fall and have been hovering in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 14 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Gurdaspur recorded a minimum temperature of 5.6 degrees Celsius while Bathinda saw the mercury settle at 6.2 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

Patiala experienced a cold night at 7.5 degrees Celsius. Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius while Moga registered a low of 6.3 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 8.7 degrees Celsius while Amritsar recorded a low of 8.4 degrees Celsius.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius while Ambala recorded a low of 7.7 degrees Celsius. Sirsa also experienced a cold night recording a low of 6.1 degrees Celsius while Gurgaon’s minimum settled at 7.2 degrees Celsius.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP